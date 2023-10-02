EUCOM Commander Visits RAF Lakenheath

U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, Commander, U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, meets with personnel assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 10, 2023. Cavoli took the opportunity to speak personally to the Liberty Wing’s personnel and learned how they contribute to the United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wood)

