EUCOM Commander Visits RAF Lakenheath

U.S. Air Force Brigadier Gen. Joseph Campo, 48th Fighter Wing commander, meets U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, Commander, U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 10, 2023. Cavoli took the opportunity to speak personally to the Liberty Wing’s personnel and learned how they contribute to the United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wood)

Date Taken: 02.10.2023 Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB