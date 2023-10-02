Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EUCOM Commander Visits RAF Lakenheath [Image 1 of 6]

    EUCOM Commander Visits RAF Lakenheath

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wood 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brigadier Gen. Joseph Campo, 48th Fighter Wing commander, meets U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, Commander, U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 10, 2023. Cavoli took the opportunity to speak personally to the Liberty Wing’s personnel and learned how they contribute to the United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 07:34
    Photo ID: 7634703
    VIRIN: 230210-F-AF991-0062
    Resolution: 5029x3346
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EUCOM Commander Visits RAF Lakenheath [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Lakenheath
    USAF
    Army
    Liberty Wing
    USECOM

