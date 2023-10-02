U.S. Air Force Brigadier Gen. Joseph Campo, 48th Fighter Wing commander, meets U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, Commander, U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 10, 2023. As part of his troop visit, Cavoli met with personnel who play essential roles in supporting and executing Europe's only F-35 and F-15E mission, enhancing NATO's defense and readiness posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2023 Date Posted: 02.15.2023 07:34 Photo ID: 7634704 VIRIN: 230210-F-AF991-0079 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.63 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EUCOM Commander Visits RAF Lakenheath [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.