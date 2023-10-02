Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EUCOM Commander Visits RAF Lakenheath [Image 4 of 6]

    EUCOM Commander Visits RAF Lakenheath

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wood 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, Commander, U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, meets with personnel assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 10, 2023. As part of his troop visit, Cavoli met with personnel who play essential roles in supporting and executing Europe's only F-35 and F-15E mission, enhancing NATO's defense and readiness posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 07:34
    Photo ID: 7634706
    VIRIN: 230210-F-AF991-0128
    Resolution: 5186x3450
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EUCOM Commander Visits RAF Lakenheath [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EUCOM Commander Visits RAF Lakenheath
    EUCOM Commander Visits RAF Lakenheath
    EUCOM Commander Visits RAF Lakenheath
    EUCOM Commander Visits RAF Lakenheath
    EUCOM Commander Visits RAF Lakenheath
    EUCOM Commander Visits RAF Lakenheath

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    USAF
    Army
    Liberty Wing
    USECOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT