EUCOM Commander Visits RAF Lakenheath

U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, Commander, U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, meets with personnel assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 10, 2023. As part of his troop visit, Cavoli met with personnel who play essential roles in supporting and executing Europe's only F-35 and F-15E mission, enhancing NATO's defense and readiness posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wood)

