U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, Commander, U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, meets with personnel assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 10, 2023. Cavoli took the opportunity to speak personally to the Liberty Wing’s personnel and learned how they contribute to the United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 07:34
|Photo ID:
|7634705
|VIRIN:
|230210-F-AF991-0113
|Resolution:
|4108x2934
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EUCOM Commander Visits RAF Lakenheath [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
