U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB), Looks back as he rides a CH-47 Chinook towards Türkiye. The 1AD CAB provides heavy lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts, to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 12, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2023 Date Posted: 02.14.2023 00:31 Photo ID: 7632311 VIRIN: 230212-A-VB804-1023 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.5 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Soldier scans the horizon while on the back of a CH-47 Chinook [Image 8 of 8], by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.