    U.S. Army Soldier Looks out the window of a CH-47 Chinook [Image 4 of 8]

    U.S. Army Soldier Looks out the window of a CH-47 Chinook

    INCIRLIK, TURKEY

    02.12.2023

    Photo by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB), looks out a CH-47 Chinook window while headed to Türkiye. The 1AD CAB provides heavy lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts, to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 12, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

    This work, U.S. Army Soldier Looks out the window of a CH-47 Chinook [Image 8 of 8], by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

