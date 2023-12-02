Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldier rides CH-47 Chinook towards Türkiye [Image 1 of 8]

    U.S. Soldier rides CH-47 Chinook towards Türkiye

    INCIRLIK, TURKEY

    02.12.2023

    Photo by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB), speaks to the pilots through his radio as he flies to Türkiye. The 1AD CAB provides heavy lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts, to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 12, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 00:30
    Location: INCIRLIK, TR 
