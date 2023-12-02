U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook assigned to 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB), Lands in Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. The 1AD CAB provides heavy lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts, to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 12, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2023 Date Posted: 02.14.2023 00:30 Photo ID: 7632308 VIRIN: 230212-A-VB804-1042 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.88 MB Location: INCIRLIK, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CH-47 Chinook stand ready in Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye [Image 8 of 8], by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.