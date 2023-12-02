U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk flies ti Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye

U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk assigned to 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB), flies towards Türkiye to participate in Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief. The 1AD CAB provides heavy lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts, to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 12, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

