U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Manuel Quiros, 222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment, completes the 2-mile run during the Army Combat Fitness Test at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, February 5, 2023. The ACFT was graded by Soldiers from the 79th Theater Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2023 20:49
|Photo ID:
|7630501
|VIRIN:
|230206-A-DK435-1714
|Resolution:
|5285x3552
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos ACFT [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Robert McIntosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT