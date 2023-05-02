Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos ACFT

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Manuel Quiros, 222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment, completes the 2-mile run during the Army Combat Fitness Test at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, February 5, 2023. The ACFT was graded by Soldiers from the 79th Theater Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

