Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos ACFT

U.S. Army Spc. Aimee Cordero, 222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment, performs the standing power throw during the Army Combat Fitness Test at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, February 5, 2023. The SPT event assesses the Power component of fitness by measuring a Soldier’s ability to generate quick, explosive movements with their upper and lower body. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

