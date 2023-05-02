U.S. Army Soldiers from the 79th Theater Sustainment Command supervise the Army Combat Fitness Test at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, February 5, 2023. The Soldiers gained experience as Graders, while those Soldiers being tested who received a 'Go' on all events were allowed to count the test as a Record ACFT. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2023 20:50
|Photo ID:
|7630500
|VIRIN:
|230206-A-DK435-1672
|Resolution:
|5921x4480
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos ACFT [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Robert McIntosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
