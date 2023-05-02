Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos ACFT [Image 6 of 7]

    Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos ACFT

    LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 79th Theater Sustainment Command supervise the Army Combat Fitness Test at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, February 5, 2023. The Soldiers gained experience as Graders, while those Soldiers being tested who received a 'Go' on all events were allowed to count the test as a Record ACFT. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    This work, Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos ACFT [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Robert McIntosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

