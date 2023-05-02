U.S. Army Soldiers from the 79th Theater Sustainment Command supervise the Army Combat Fitness Test at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, February 5, 2023. The Soldiers gained experience as Graders, while those Soldiers being tested who received a 'Go' on all events were allowed to count the test as a Record ACFT. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2023 Date Posted: 02.12.2023 20:50 Photo ID: 7630500 VIRIN: 230206-A-DK435-1672 Resolution: 5921x4480 Size: 4.12 MB Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos ACFT [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Robert McIntosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.