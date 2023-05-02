Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos ACFT

U.S. Army Spc. Aimee Cordero, 222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment, performs the sprint, drag, carry during the Army Combat Fitness Test at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, February 5, 2023. The Army Combat Fitness Test is the assessment for the physical domain of the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness System. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

