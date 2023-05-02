U.S. Army Spc. Aimee Cordero, 222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment, performs the sprint, drag, carry during the Army Combat Fitness Test at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, February 5, 2023. The Army Combat Fitness Test is the assessment for the physical domain of the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness System. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2023 20:50
|Photo ID:
|7630499
|VIRIN:
|230206-A-DK435-1500
|Resolution:
|5155x4480
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos ACFT [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Robert McIntosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
