Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos ACFT [Image 5 of 7]

    Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos ACFT

    LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Aimee Cordero, 222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment, performs the sprint, drag, carry during the Army Combat Fitness Test at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, February 5, 2023. The Army Combat Fitness Test is the assessment for the physical domain of the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness System. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2023 20:50
    Photo ID: 7630499
    VIRIN: 230206-A-DK435-1500
    Resolution: 5155x4480
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos ACFT [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Robert McIntosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos ACFT
    Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos ACFT
    Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos ACFT
    Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos ACFT
    Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos ACFT
    Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos ACFT
    Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos ACFT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ACFT #222ndBOD #SprintDragCarry #JointForcesTrainingBase #LosAlamitos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT