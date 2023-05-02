Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos ACFT [Image 3 of 7]

    Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos ACFT

    LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Nicholle Salvatierra and Sgt. Emma Scearce, 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element, perform the sprint, drag, carry during the Army Combat Fitness Test at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, February 5, 2023. The SDC assesses the Muscular Endurance, Muscular Strength, Anaerobic Power and Anaerobic Endurance components of fitness by measuring a Soldier’s ability to sustain moderate to high intensity muscular work over a short duration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2023 20:50
    Photo ID: 7630497
    VIRIN: 230206-A-DK435-1339
    Resolution: 6069x4480
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos ACFT [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Robert McIntosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ACFT #201stTPASE #SprintDragCarry #JointForcesTrainingBase #LosAlamitos

