Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos ACFT

U.S. Army Sgt. Nicholle Salvatierra and Sgt. Emma Scearce, 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element, perform the sprint, drag, carry during the Army Combat Fitness Test at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, February 5, 2023. The SDC assesses the Muscular Endurance, Muscular Strength, Anaerobic Power and Anaerobic Endurance components of fitness by measuring a Soldier’s ability to sustain moderate to high intensity muscular work over a short duration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

