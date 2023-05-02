Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos ACFT

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Jacob Zendejas, 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element, performs the deadlift during the Army Combat Fitness Test at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, February 5, 2023. The ACFT was conducted by Soldiers from the 79th Theater Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

