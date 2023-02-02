NETC Visits Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (Feb. 2, 2023) Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, speaks with Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC) staff at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Newport, Feb. 2, 2023. Garvin visited NAVSTA Newport to serve as the presiding officer for the U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy’s change of charge ceremony and to engage with the staff and students of SWSC, Officer Training Command Newport, and Naval Leadership and Ethics Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

