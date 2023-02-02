NETC Visits Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (Feb. 2, 2023) A student from the Officer Development Course at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN) on Naval Station (NAVSTA) Newport asks Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command a question during an all-hands call, Feb. 2, 2023. Garvin visited NAVSTA Newport to serve as the presiding officer for the U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy’s change of charge ceremony and to engage with the staff and students of Surface Warfare Schools Command, OTCN, and Naval Leadership and Ethics Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

