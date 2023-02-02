Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEA Change of Charge [Image 9 of 19]

    SEA Change of Charge

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Derien Luce 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    NEWPORT, R.I. (Feb. 2, 2023) Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, center, presides as Command Master Chief Baron Randle, left, is relieved by Command Master Chief David Martinez, right, as the U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy director during a change of charge ceremony, Feb. 2, 2023. The SEA provides senior enlisted leaders with education and training in communication skills, leadership and management, national security affairs, Navy programs and physical fitness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 11:45
    Photo ID: 7623005
    VIRIN: 230202-N-EL867-1099
    Resolution: 3504x3806
    Size: 7.51 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEA Change of Charge [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Derien Luce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NETC
    Naval Education and Training Command
    Newport

