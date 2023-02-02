Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETC Visits Newport [Image 15 of 19]

    NETC Visits Newport

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Derien Luce 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    NEWPORT, R.I. (Feb. 2, 2023) Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, left, shakes hands with Command Master Chief Jonell Rape, command master chief, Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC), right, and Capt. Andrew Roy, commander, SWSC, at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Newport, Feb. 2, 2023. Garvin visited NAVSTA Newport to serve as the presiding officer for the U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy’s change of charge ceremony and to engage with the staff and students of SWSC, Officer Training Command Newport, and Naval Leadership and Ethics Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    NETC
    Naval Education and Training Command
    Newport

