SEA Change of Charge

NEWPORT, R.I. (Feb. 2, 2023) Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, center, presides as Command Master Chief Baron Randle, left, is relieved by Command Master Chief David Martinez, right, as the U.S. Navy’s Senior Enlisted Academy director during their change of charge ceremony, Feb. 2, 2023. The SEA provides senior enlisted leaders with education and training in communication skills, leadership and management, national security affairs, Navy programs and physical fitness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

