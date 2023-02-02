NEWPORT, R.I. (Feb. 2, 2023) Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, right, awards Command Master Chief Baron Randle, director, U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy (SEA), the Legion of Merit during the SEA change of charge ceremony, Feb. 2, 2023. Command Master Chief David Martinez relieved Randle as the SEA director. The SEA provides senior enlisted leaders with education and training in communication skills, leadership and management, national security affairs, Navy programs and physical fitness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

