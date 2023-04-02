Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 Ops: Flying

    C-17 Ops: Flying

    QATAR

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara Fales  

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capts. Dane Butler (left) and Ian Marlin (right), 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-17 prepare to land at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2023. The C-17 Globemaster III has an international range and the ability to land on small airfields. It also has a fully integrated electronic cockpit and advanced cargo system that allows a crew of three to operate all systems on any type of mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara L. Fales)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023
    VIRIN: 230204-F-DN236-0610
