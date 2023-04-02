Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-17 Ops: Flying [Image 7 of 13]

    C-17 Ops: Flying

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara Fales  

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bryson Garrett, 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron flying crew chief, looks out the window of a C-17 Globemaster III, above the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 4, 2023. The 8th EAS, deployed with Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), is responsible for delivering cargo and passengers to U.S. and partner nation forces' bases, providing airpower to CENTCOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara L. Fales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 05:42
    Photo ID: 7622644
    VIRIN: 230204-F-DN236-0564
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    C-17 Globemaster III
    379 AEW
    AFCENT
    AUAB
    8 EAS

