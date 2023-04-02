U.S. Air Force Capt. Ian Marlin, 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-17 Globemaster III, above the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 4, 2023. The C-17 Globemaster III is a high-wing, four-engine, T-tailed military transport vehicle capable of carrying payloads up to 169,000 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara L. Fales)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 05:42
|Photo ID:
|7622645
|VIRIN:
|230204-F-DN236-0586
|Resolution:
|5371x3518
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-17 Ops: Flying [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Sahara Fales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT