C-17 Ops: Flying

U.S. Air Force Capts. Dane Butler (left) and Ian Marlin (right), 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilots, run pre-flight checks, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2023. The C-17 Globemaster III is a high-wing, four-engine, T-tailed military transport vehicle capable of carrying payloads up to 169,000 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara L. Fales)
