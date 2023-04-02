C-17 Ops: Flying

U.S. Air Force Capt. Dane Butler, 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, approaches a runway at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2023. The C-17 Globemaster III has an international range and the ability to land on small airfields. It also has a fully integrated electronic cockpit and advanced cargo system that allows a crew of three to operate all systems on any type of mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara L. Fales)

