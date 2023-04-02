U.S. Air Force Capts. Dane Butler (left) and Ian Marlin (right), 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pilots, fly a C-17 Globemaster III, above the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 4, 2023. The 8th EAS, deployed with Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), is responsible for delivering cargo and passengers to U.S. and partner nation forces' bases, providing airpower to CENTCOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara L. Fales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 05:42 Photo ID: 7622643 VIRIN: 230204-F-DN236-0312 Resolution: 5634x3702 Size: 1.63 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-17 Ops: Flying [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Sahara Fales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.