    Final showdown showcases 56th MXG load crews [Image 6 of 6]

    Final showdown showcases 56th MXG load crews

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Singaporean air force ME2 Darius Lee, ME1 Wong Boon Soon and ME1 Lim Yao Da, 425th Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainers, organize their crew toolbox during the annual weapons load competition Feb. 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Load competitions are used in place of written evaluations when determining quarterly and annual award winners for the weapons career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

    This work, Final showdown showcases 56th MXG load crews [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

