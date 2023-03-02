Final showdown showcases 56th MXG load crews

Singaporean air force ME2 Darius Lee, ME1 Wong Boon Soon and ME1 Lim Yao Da, 425th Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainers, organize their crew toolbox during the annual weapons load competition Feb. 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Load competitions are used in place of written evaluations when determining quarterly and annual award winners for the weapons career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

