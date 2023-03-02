Airmen assigned to the 56th Maintenance Group and Singaporean service members prepare for the annual weapons load competition Feb. 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The competition showcased the best load crews from various aircraft maintenance units around Luke AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 17:55 Photo ID: 7621906 VIRIN: 230203-F-VE235-1004 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.11 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Final showdown showcases 56th MXG load crews [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.