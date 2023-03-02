Airmen assigned to the 56th Maintenance Group and Singaporean service members prepare for the annual weapons load competition Feb. 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The competition showcased the best load crews from various aircraft maintenance units around Luke AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 17:55
|Photo ID:
|7621906
|VIRIN:
|230203-F-VE235-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Final showdown showcases 56th MXG load crews [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Final showdown showcases 56th MXG load crews
