Final showdown showcases 56th MXG load crews

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rhio Rendon-Rivera and Senior Airman Rodrigo Jimenez, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainers, prepare a GBU-12 Paveway II bomb during the annual weapons load competition Feb. 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The competition featured a load of one GBU-12 and one AIM-1200 AMRAAM missile with a time limit of 30 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

