    Final showdown showcases 56th MXG load crews [Image 5 of 6]

    Final showdown showcases 56th MXG load crews

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emil Paclob and Senior Airman Cameron Canipe, 308th Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainers, secure an GBU-12 Paveway II bomb during the annual weapons load competition Feb. 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The competition featured a load of one GBU-12 and one AIM-1200 AMRAAM missile with a time limit of 30 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Luke AFB
    Weapons
    Load Competition
    56th MXG

