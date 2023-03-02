U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emil Paclob, Senior Airman Janecia Peterson, and Senior Airman Cameron Canipe, 308th Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainers, transport an AIM-120 AMRAAM missile during the annual weapons load competition Feb. 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Load competitions are used in place of written evaluations when determining quarterly and annual award winners for the weapons career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 17:55 Photo ID: 7621909 VIRIN: 230203-F-VE235-1056 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.35 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Final showdown showcases 56th MXG load crews [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.