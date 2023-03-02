Final showdown showcases 56th MXG load crews

Airmen assigned to the 308th Aircraft Maintenance Unit prepare an AIM-120 AMRAAM missile during the annual weapons load competition Feb. 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The competition featured a load of one GBU-12 Paveway II and one AIM-120 with a time limit of 30 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)

