Airmen assigned to the 308th Aircraft Maintenance Unit prepare an AIM-120 AMRAAM missile during the annual weapons load competition Feb. 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The competition featured a load of one GBU-12 Paveway II and one AIM-120 with a time limit of 30 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 17:55
|Photo ID:
|7621908
|VIRIN:
|230203-F-VE235-1049
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Final showdown showcases 56th MXG load crews [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Final showdown showcases 56th MXG load crews
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT