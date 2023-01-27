33rd AMXS Annual Load and DCC Competition

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Shane Rose, left, command chief of the 33rd Fighter Wing, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trevor Fassett, middle, a weapons load crew chief with the 58th AMU, 33rd FW, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Deana Simmons, right, a weapons load crew member with the 58th AMU, 33rd FW, compete in the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Annual Load and Dedicated Crew Chief Competition at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 27, 2023. Members of the 33rd FW’s leadership joined the load crews and competed against each other to see who could load a missile the fastest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley)

