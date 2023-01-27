Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33rd AMXS Annual Load and DCC Competition [Image 10 of 10]

    33rd AMXS Annual Load and DCC Competition

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Shane Rose, left, command chief of the 33rd Fighter Wing, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trevor Fassett, middle, a weapons load crew chief with the 58th AMU, 33rd FW, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Deana Simmons, right, a weapons load crew member with the 58th AMU, 33rd FW, compete in the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Annual Load and Dedicated Crew Chief Competition at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 27, 2023. Members of the 33rd FW’s leadership joined the load crews and competed against each other to see who could load a missile the fastest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley)

    This work, 33rd AMXS Annual Load and DCC Competition [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Christian Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

