33rd AMXS Annual Load and DCC Competition

The 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 33rd Fighter Wing, holds the Annual Load and Dedicated Crew Chief Competition at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 27, 2023. The competition pits the four winning teams from the quarterly competitions against each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley)

Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US