    33rd AMXS Annual Load and DCC Competition [Image 5 of 10]

    33rd AMXS Annual Load and DCC Competition

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hunter Davis, left, a dedicated crew chief with the 60th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Benjamin Schmidt, right, an assistant dedicated crew chief with the 60 AMU, 33rd FW, compete in the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Annual Load and Dedicated Crew Chief Competition at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 27, 2023. The crew chiefs were tested on their ability to maintain and track the maintenance of their specific aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 16:32
    Photo ID: 7619684
    VIRIN: 230127-F-DF705-1225
    Resolution: 5962x3967
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Nomads
    Weapons
    33rd Fighter Wing
    DCC

