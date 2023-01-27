33rd AMXS Annual Load and DCC Competition

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hunter Davis, left, a dedicated crew chief with the 60th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Benjamin Schmidt, right, an assistant dedicated crew chief with the 60 AMU, 33rd FW, compete in the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Annual Load and Dedicated Crew Chief Competition at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 27, 2023. The crew chiefs were tested on their ability to maintain and track the maintenance of their specific aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley)

