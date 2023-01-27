U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trevor Fassett, left, a weapons load crew chief with the 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Arian Ruiz-Lopez, middle, a weapons load crew member with the 58th AMU, 33rd FW, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Deana Simmons, right, a weapons load crew member with the 58th AMU, 33rd FW, load an AIM-9X missile onto an F-35A Lightning II during the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Annual Load and Dedicated Crew Chief Competition at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 27, 2023. The 33rd AMXS Annual Load and DCC Competition is where the winners of the quarterly load and dcc competitions compete against each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley)

Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 02.06.2023 Photo ID: 7619682 Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US This work, 33rd AMXS Annual Load and DCC Competition [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Christian Corley, identified by DVIDS