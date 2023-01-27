U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, commander of the 33rd Operations Group, 33rd Fighter Wing, prepares to load an AIM-9X missile onto an F-35A Lightning II during the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Annual Load and Dedicated Crew Chief Competition at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 27, 2023. Members of the 33rd FW’s leadership joined the load crews after the official competition and competed against each other to see who can load armament the fastest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 02.06.2023 16:32 Photo ID: 7619686 VIRIN: 230127-F-DF705-1288 Resolution: 5444x3622 Size: 780.24 KB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 33rd AMXS Annual Load and DCC Competition [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Christian Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.