33rd AMXS Annual Load and DCC Competition

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brian O’Daniel, a weapons load crew member with the 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, prepares to load armament onto an F-35A Lightning II during the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Annual Load and Dedicated Crew Chief Competition at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 27, 2023. The competing weapons load crews are tested in their ability to perform tasks efficiently and quickly and to demonstrate proficiency in their field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley)

