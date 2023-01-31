A U.S. Marine with 2d Marine Division secures a Polaris MRZR during a Littoral Exercise (LEX) at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 31, 2022. This LEX will serve as the first opportunity for Commander, Task Group 61/2.4 to validate, refine and enhance maritime sensing and reconnaissance-counter reconnaissance capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2023 11:33
|Photo ID:
|7617342
|VIRIN:
|230131-M-DG958-1650
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|26.69 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2d LAR Littoral Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
