2d LAR Littoral Exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cameron Herrick, a Clifton Park, New York native and rifleman with 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division conducts reconnaissance during a Littoral Exercise (LEX) at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 1, 2022. This LEX will serve as the first opportunity for Commander, Task Group 61/2.4 to validate, refine and enhance maritime sensing and reconnaissance-counter reconnaissance capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)

