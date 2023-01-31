Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2d LAR Littoral Exercise [Image 4 of 14]

    2d LAR Littoral Exercise

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division setup communication during a Littoral Exercise (LEX) at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 31, 2022. This LEX will serve as the first opportunity for Commander, Task Group 61/2.4 to validate, refine and enhance maritime sensing and reconnaissance-counter reconnaissance capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 11:33
    Photo ID: 7617336
    VIRIN: 230131-M-DG958-1105
    Resolution: 5323x5531
    Size: 18.16 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d LAR Littoral Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2d LAR Littoral Exercise
    2d LAR Littoral Exercise
    2d LAR Littoral Exercise
    2d LAR Littoral Exercise
    2d LAR Littoral Exercise
    2d LAR Littoral Exercise
    2d LAR Littoral Exercise
    2d LAR Littoral Exercise
    2d LAR Littoral Exercise
    2d LAR Littoral Exercise
    2d LAR Littoral Exercise
    2d LAR Littoral Exercise
    2d LAR Littoral Exercise
    2d LAR Littoral Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Reconnaissance
    2d LAR
    2d Mardiv
    USMCNews
    Littoral Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT