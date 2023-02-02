2d LAR Littoral Exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kyle Rolain, a Port Royal native and rifleman with 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division conducts reconnaissance during a Littoral Exercise (LEX) at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 2, 2022. This LEX will serve as the first opportunity for Commander, Task Group 61/2.4 to validate, refine and enhance maritime sensing and reconnaissance-counter reconnaissance capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)

Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.05.2023 Photo by LCpl Isabella Mancini Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US