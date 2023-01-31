U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Travis Ferriell, a Caledonia, Michigan native and rifleman with 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division conducts a Littoral Exercise (LEX) at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 31, 2022. This LEX will serve as the first opportunity for Commander, Task Group 61/2.4 to validate, refine and enhance maritime sensing and reconnaissance-counter reconnaissance capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2023 11:33
|Photo ID:
|7617337
|VIRIN:
|230131-M-DG958-1348
|Resolution:
|7620x5082
|Size:
|18.21 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2d LAR Littoral Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT