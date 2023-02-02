Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180 [Image 2 of 6]

    Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Gregory Menke 

    8th Army

    A member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Cohort bows his head during the 72nd annual Battle of Hill 180 Ceremony at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2023. The ceremony was also attended by South Korean and American military representatives and distinguished guests. Soldiers of the 27th Infantry Regiment’s Company E were led by Capt. Lewis Millet into the battle. Millet was presented the Medal of Honor July 15, 1951, by President Harry Truman for his actions during what would become known as the Battle of Bayonet Hill. Nine Soldiers and approximately 100 enemy fighters were killed during the battle on Feb. 7, 1951.

    This work, Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180 [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

