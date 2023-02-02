Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180

A member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Cohort bows his head during the 72nd annual Battle of Hill 180 Ceremony at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2023. The ceremony was also attended by South Korean and American military representatives and distinguished guests. Soldiers of the 27th Infantry Regiment’s Company E were led by Capt. Lewis Millet into the battle. Millet was presented the Medal of Honor July 15, 1951, by President Harry Truman for his actions during what would become known as the Battle of Bayonet Hill. Nine Soldiers and approximately 100 enemy fighters were killed during the battle on Feb. 7, 1951.

Date Taken: 02.02.2023, by PFC Gregory Menke