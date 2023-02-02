Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180

South Korean and American military officials along with distinguished guests stand in honor of the U.S. National Anthem during the 72nd annual Battle of Hill 180 Ceremony at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2023. "Bayonet Hill" as it was also called, was the last major bayonet charge in American military history, according to the organizers of the memorial ceremony. Nine soldiers and approximately 100 enemy fighters were killed during the battle. Soldiers of the 27th Infantry Regiment’s Company E were led by Capt. Lewis Millet who was later presented the Medal of Honor July 15, 1951, by President Harry Truman for his actions during what would become known as the Battle of Bayonet Hill.

