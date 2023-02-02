Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180 [Image 1 of 6]

    Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Gregory Menke 

    8th Army

    South Korean and American military officials along with distinguished guests stand in honor of the U.S. National Anthem during the 72nd annual Battle of Hill 180 Ceremony at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2023. "Bayonet Hill" as it was also called, was the last major bayonet charge in American military history, according to the organizers of the memorial ceremony. Nine soldiers and approximately 100 enemy fighters were killed during the battle. Soldiers of the 27th Infantry Regiment’s Company E were led by Capt. Lewis Millet who was later presented the Medal of Honor July 15, 1951, by President Harry Truman for his actions during what would become known as the Battle of Bayonet Hill.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 19:35
    Photo ID: 7614449
    VIRIN: 230202-A-ED112-1110
    Resolution: 5645x3763
    Size: 11.86 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180 [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180
    Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180
    Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180
    Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180
    Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180
    Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Eighth Army
    Hill 180

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT