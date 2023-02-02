Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180

Col. Jeffrey Munn, 3rd Battlefield Coordination Detachment commander, presents a wreath his Republic of Korea counterpart during the annual Battle of Hill 180 ceremony at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2023. Seventy-two years ago on Feb. 7, 1951, during Operation Thunderbolt, Soldiers of the 27th Infantry Regiment’s Company E led by Capt. Lewis Millet came under intense machine gun fire from Communist Chinese forces on Hill 180 in Osan. Nine soldiers and approximately 100 enemy fighters were killed during the battle. Millett was later presented the Medal of Honor July 15, 1951, by President Harry Truman for his actions during what would become known as the Battle of Bayonet Hill.

