    Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180 [Image 4 of 6]

    Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Gregory Menke 

    8th Army

    Brig. Gen. Mark Holler, Eighth Army deputy commanding general, operations, pays his respects with a salute during the annual Battle of Hill 180 ceremony at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2023. South Korean and American military representatives and distinguished guests attended the ceremony, which honors the battle on Feb. 7, 1951, during the Operation Thunderbolt. Soldiers of the 27th Infantry Regiment’s Company E led by Capt. Lewis Millet were near Osan when they came under intense machine gun fire from Communist Chinese forces on Hill 180. Nine soldiers and approximately 100 enemy fighters were killed. Millett was presented the Medal of Honor July 15, 1951, by President Harry Truman for his actions during what would become known also as the Battle of Bayonet Hill.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 19:35
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180 [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180

    TAGS

    korea
    Eighth Army

