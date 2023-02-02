Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180 [Image 6 of 6]

    Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Gregory Menke 

    8th Army

    A statue of Capt. Lewis Millet sits near the memorial site of the Battle of Hill 180 on Osan Air Base, South Korea. The base held its annual Battle of Hill 180 ceremony Feb. 2, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 19:35
    Photo ID: 7614454
    VIRIN: 230202-A-ED112-1210
    Resolution: 4625x3303
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180 [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Gregory Menke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180
    Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180
    Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180
    Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180
    Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180
    Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    korea
    Eighth Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT